Travis Barton Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. 3,807,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,041. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,036,000 after buying an additional 144,751 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $216,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,263,000 after buying an additional 117,647 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $135,952,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,720,000 after buying an additional 389,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

