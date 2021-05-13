Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

TVPKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

