Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,206.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 620,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,432,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.