Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 678 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.48. The stock had a trading volume of 197,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.