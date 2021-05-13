Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,638,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

