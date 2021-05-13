Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Down 10.6%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 37,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 354,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 over the last quarter.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

