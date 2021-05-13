Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,270 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

