Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

