Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $343,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 56.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ross Stores by 25.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $124.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

