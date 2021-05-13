Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,735 shares of company stock worth $1,916,389. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

