Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $223.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.69, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

