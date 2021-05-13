Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

NYSE:TREX opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,550 shares of company stock worth $3,533,942. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

