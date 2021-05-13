Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $3,648,000.

NYSE TPH opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

