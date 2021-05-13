Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$175 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO remained flat at $$17.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Tribune Publishing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

