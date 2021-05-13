Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.14.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$546.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

