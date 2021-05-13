Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as low as C$1.44. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 20,492 shares changing hands.

TRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$98.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$220.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.4194479 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.