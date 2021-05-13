Trollcoin (TROLL) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,709.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $7,709.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 238.8% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

