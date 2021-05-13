TRON (TRX) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.81 billion and approximately $4.57 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000956 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002938 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002126 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.