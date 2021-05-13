Truist Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $83.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Truist from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.