Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Shares of MAR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.95. 31,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.10. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.