Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,625 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

