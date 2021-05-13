Truist Securities Boosts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $125.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Shares of Post stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Post’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,778,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

