Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $230,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

