TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. TTEC has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

