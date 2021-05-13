Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TUP. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

