Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 226,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

