Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 345,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,846. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.