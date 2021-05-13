TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSP. Bank of America assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.