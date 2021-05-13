Tutti Frutti Price Reaches $0.0152 on Major Exchanges (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $84,490.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.59 or 0.01056675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00067075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00111535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

