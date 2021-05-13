Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million.

NASDAQ:TUYA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 471,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,608. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05. Tuya has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

