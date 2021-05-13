TVA Group’s (TVAGF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAGF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. TVA Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The company's Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and provides custom publishing and specialty services.

