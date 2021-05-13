Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Twilio worth $307,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $19,407,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $296.41. 25,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

