Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5,791.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,103.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

