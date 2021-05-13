Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Luther King, Jr. Sells 7,935 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TYL opened at $388.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.28.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

