Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. 926,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,200,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

