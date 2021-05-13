UBS Group Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $107.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. ITT has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

