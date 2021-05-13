UBS Group Reiterates “€23.80” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.84 ($24.52).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.33. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

