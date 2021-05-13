UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

