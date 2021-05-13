UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $32,536.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,646,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $353,213.28.

Shares of UMBF opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

