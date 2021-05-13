Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Tops $83.55 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.00 or 0.00041668 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $83.55 million and $19.72 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00069080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00334691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

