Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22. Union Pacific posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.