uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

QURE opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. uniQure’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.