United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

