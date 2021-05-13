United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 93,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

