United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.11.

United States Steel stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

