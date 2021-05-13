United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $19,052.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $19,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $195.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

