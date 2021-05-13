Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 48.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 34.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

