Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $84.54, but opened at $89.54. Unity Software shares last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 66,355 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,433,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.