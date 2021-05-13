Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on U. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.60.

U stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

