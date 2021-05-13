US Bancorp DE Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $54,927,000.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

TNL stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

